Irie Weekend is back with plenty of new twists

MIAMI – DJ Irie Weekend is back and better than ever.

Irie Weekend is one of South Florida's highly anticipated weekends of the year.

For the past 16 years, Irie Weekend has brought together notable VIPs, celebrities, professional athletes and world-renowned musical artists to create South Florida's biggest celebration, with proceeds benefiting the Irie Foundation.

The weekend moves to December this year, and it will bring some holiday cheer to everyone who attends.

CBS4's Jim Berry sat down with DJ Irie to talk about the upcoming weekend and more.

It all kicks off this Friday at the Miami Beach Golf Club with the celeb tourney.

"We always got the big names out there, man. Alonzo will be there of course, Miami's favorite son, LT, will be there," Irie said. "All kinds of folks coming out there."

But if you aren't a golfer, don't worry.

"You're more than welcome because if you don't golf you still eat. And we got food. We got some amazing food from amazing chefs. It's a really unique thing that we're doing this year called Big Boy Cook Club. So, we have some amazing chefs from the Food Network, and amazing shows and amazing restaurants. My boy Aaron May, Todd English, Rocco DiSpirito, from Omaha Steaks David Rose. You know, so it's gonna be amazing. That is a separate ticket from the golf, but it's right there at the golf course. There will be music, food, fun, come and check that out," Irie said.

And after some daytime golf, the party continues at LIV with a performance by Ty Dolla $ign.

Saturday is all about fun in sun with a pool party on top of the Goodtime Hotel.

It'll then wrap up Saturday night with a closing party featuring Rae Sremmurd at E11EVEN.

All this partying has a purpose.

"We're benefitting the Irie Foundation, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami," said Irie. "We're all about the kids. We're all about giving them the opportunity. And the more you help us, the more we can help them."

For more info, visit irieweekend.com or find it on social at @irieweekend.