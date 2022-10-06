Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami

Disturbance in the Caribbean could become Tropical Storm Julia

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Tracking the Tropics: Will Tropical Storm Julia form
Tracking the Tropics: Will Tropical Storm Julia form 01:47

The National Hurricane Center said Thursday that a storm swirling in the Caribbean is poised to become Tropical Storm Julia if it manages to strengthen further.

The storm could possibly pose a threat to Central America this weekend and into early next week, according to hurricane forecasters.

A tropical system poised to become Tropical Storm 13.
The National Hurricane Center is tracking a system in the Caribbean that could become Tropical Storm Julia.

The system is not expected to pose a threat to the mainland US or to Florida, according to the latest forecast models.

As of Thursday afternoon, the storm was moving to the west at 15 miles per hour and had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, according to the hurricane center.

A tropical storm warning has been issued by Colombia officials for the country's coast from the Colombia/Venezuela border and extending to the west to Riohacha.

Officials said the system is still unorganized and has not yet been classified as a depression.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 12:37 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.