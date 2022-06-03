Distribution centers hand out sandbags ahead of tropical system in Miami

MIAMI - As South Floridians prepare for tropical rains, City of Miami officials have set up sandbag distribution sites to help residents with flood mitigation.

City and county officials have been preparing for days for the potential flooding caused by heavy rain in a short period of time.

The South Water Management District began releasing hundreds of billions of gallons of water from canals to help with drainage.

In the City of Miami, two sandbag distribution sites were set up for residents. Residents can pick up sandbags from Grapeland Park, as well as the Little Haiti Soccer Park through 7:30 pm Friday.

Each vehicle is allowed to have up to 12 bags.

"Last time we had so much water, we had water go into my garage and I want to protect my home," said Peggy Jimenez, who went to the Grapeland Park site.

"No matter where you come from City of Miami, across the town, we're open to everyone. We're trying to fill up as many cars as we can," said Drolin Celestin, Manager of Little Haiti Soccer Park.