Students Who Shine: Dillard High School JROTC cadet is "force to be reckoned with," mentors say

FORT LAUDERDALE — Chasity Roker says she lives by her cadet core values: Integrity first, service before self, and excellence in everything she does.

"I believe that Chasity is a force to be reckoned with a future," " said JROTC Instructor MSgt. Tiffany Robinson. "She is going to do great and amazing things. She has a lot of potential, but that potential is manifesting to greatness."

Seventeen-year-old Roker is a senior at Dillard High School. She is a proud member of the National Honor Society, the debate team and the Junior ROTC program.

"It inspires me, and it motivates me to be a better human being," Roker said. "It always pushes me to my absolute limit and makes me to drive a little bit bigger than what I can see."

"She really is a light in our program," Robinson said. "She has a unique ability to draw everybody in so they can operate as a team her smile brightens the room. She is such a joy to be around. I'm very blessed to have her in my program."

A program she says has given her the tools for a bright future. Aside from the many in-school programs she is involved with, Roker sits on the Lauderhill Youth Council Teen Leader Club and Advisory Board for the city of West Park, advocating for Broward County students. A volunteer who shares her time with several community organizations.

"It's not common that you find students her age so young that are so community-minded, and she is one of those students," said Dillard High Principal Casandra Robinson. "She assess what happens in the community as she makes a determination to do something about it."

She proved just that when she, along with two other Dillard students, advocated for the Learning with Dignity Act signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis: A bill aimed at alleviating period poverty stigma and helping ensure students have access to products on campus for free.

"It was a very inspirational moment for all of us because we got to speak to legislation and to see what it's really like behind the curtains," Roker said. "I was amazed to see how many students will be impacted by just one conversation that we had with legislators."

A very smart and determined young lady who hopes to join the United States Air Force to serve our country.