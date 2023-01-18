Detention officer hurt after accidentally shooting herself at Broward gun range, officials say
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County detention officer was hospitalized Wednesday after she accidentally shot herself at a local gun range, the sheriff's office said.
The incident occurred at 9:25 a.m. at Markham Park, located 16001 State Road 84 in Sunrise.
The detention department officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a minor injury. Information about her condition was not immediately released.
According to a written statement, the incident occurred during a training exercise at the facility.
No other injuries were reported, officials said.
