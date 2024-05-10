Delilah Miami, the "no photos" restaurant with a celebrity clientele

Taste Of The Town: Step back in time Delilah Miami

MIAMI - Get ready to step back in time to the world of Delilah Miami in Brickell.

This decadent modern-day-meets-roaring 1920s supper club, now in its third location, first captivated diners in Los Angeles before expanding to Las Vegas.

Delilah has a very strict "no photos" policy for all diners while inside. That sense of secrecy draws in a celebrity clientele, as seen on the artwork featuring famous faces gracing its private dining room.

CBS News Miami's Lisa Petrillo asked Executive Chef Daniel Roy why they enforce such strict rules on taking photos.

"I think we try to focus on the experience that we curate and I think that takes priority for us. And in turn, I think it's just one of those you have to come and experience it," Roy said.

Delilah gives modern luxury with a nod to the past, offering an array of creative cocktails, elevated cuisine, and nightly live music.

Recently, they've expanded to include waterfront dining. On Wednesday nights, Delilah transforms into Coco Loco, a late-night dining and drinks experience featuring a live Copacabana-inspired band.

"I mean, it's amazing. We just started a few weeks ago and it's already very exciting." said the executive chef.

"Bringing in some Miami flavored culture!" Petrillo said.

As for the food, it's a wide variety of fun and sophisticated cuisine.

The menu at Delilah Miami

The wagyu carpaccio is topped with pickled and crispy shallots, black truffle, and creamy house aioli sauce.

"The fat content is really nice and then the pickle shallots, the acid cuts through the fat. So for me, it's a really nice balance," Roy said.

"It's smooth. It's the perfect light appetizer, but it feels rich as well, and that truffle is decadent but not heavy," Petrillo said.

The fresh stone crab salad with lemon parmesan dressing is made only in Miami. The chef used a special UV light that picks out the shells so diners won't find one in their salad.

Then onto a Delilah staple: their world-famous chicken tenders.

"It's a melt in your mouth chicken tender. It's not what you're getting anywhere else. The batter is just fresh and light and crispy," Petrillo said.

Next, the over-the-top, 16-ounce wagyu New York strip steak served with spring onions.

"Sorry for hitting you. I'm just really excited because that's amazing," Petrillo expressed.

"There's a seared salted crunch on the outside that brings it, that texture and juice and just perfectly cooked on the inside," she added.

And finally, Kendall's Slutty Brownie, named after yes, that Kendall. It's cookie dough, whole Oreos, a brownie, and vanilla ice cream.

"I mean, you can't go wrong with a slutty brownie. Especially like that," Petrillo said.

"Kendall, that's a good one to be named after because that's delicious. Winner," Petrillo concluded.

Delilah Miami is open six days a week for dinner only from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m.

For more info: www.delilahrestaurants.com