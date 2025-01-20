Arrest made in Deerfield Beach duplex fire that killed woman, dog

FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in a deadly Deerfield Beach duplex fire last week.

Genivaldo Gomes Moreira, 41, is accused of setting the fire that killed 54-year-old Ana De Souza and her dog.

On Friday, Jan. 17, just after 4:30 a.m., Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews were called to the duplex fire at 4329 NW 4 Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found one-half of the duplex engulfed in flames.

"They made a rapid entry, a rapid knockdown to the fire, and found one victim, deceased in a back bedroom," said Battalion Chief Michael Kane at the time.

De Souza's dog also died as a result of the fire.

Homicide investigators identified Gomes Moreira as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest. They said he fled the area in a gold 2002 Saturn. He was later found and taken into custody in Manatee County.

Gomes Moreira was arrested on one count of felony murder, arson and cruelty to an animal.

He is expected to be extradited to Broward County.