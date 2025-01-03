Watch CBS News
Adult and child hospitalized after 3 dogs attacked them in Deerfield Beach, BSO says

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE — An adult and child were hospitalized after three dogs attacked them in Deerfield Beach on Friday evening, the Broward County Sheriff's Office said.

Just before 6:30 p.m., BSO was called out to a reported animal bite incident near 400 SW 13th Pl., prompting deputies to respond. BSO told CBS News Miami that a child and an adult were taken to area hospitals with dog bite injuries.

Deputies then detained two dogs shortly after before finding a third dog involved. According to BSO, deputies were forced to shoot at the third dog that was "still posing a danger to the community" at the time of the incident, and Broward Animal Services took in all three.

BSO said no deputies were injured during the incident. Broward Animals Services told CBS News Miami that the deputies' gunfire injured none of the dogs, but they did sustain wounds that were consistent with dog fighting.

According to Broward Animal Services, all three dogs were American Staffordshire Terrier mixes and only one of the dogs bit the people.

Broward Animal Services added that the dogs remain in their care as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

