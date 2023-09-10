Deerfield Beach Community Cares holds 3rd annual community fair

DEERFIELD BEACH — Hundreds of Broward residents turned out Saturday for the 3rd annual Deerfield Beach Community Cares Fair at Zion Ministries on SE 6th Avenue.

Local businesses, government and social agencies welcomed hundreds of residents. There was lots of health information, games for kids and arts and crafts.

Feeding South Florida donated 1,500 pounds of food.

Deerfield Beach Community Cares is becoming increasingly popular because of its unique approach to solving complex problems. They are tackling food insecurity, mental health issues, and other challenges families face - working neighborhood by neighborhood

The fair was one stop shopping to connect families with services.

Barbara Campbell was there with her 10-year-old son. She said she is looking for permanent housing and the fair was a good place to get information.

"I've been part of Broward and I need help in so many ways. It's difficult to find it in one place. It's easier sitting at a table and you can explain the situation" she said.

Community Cares also operates a food pantry at the Zion Ministries campus once a week.