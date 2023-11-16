Soldier, her spouse and their 2 children found dead at Fort Stewart in Georgia

Authorities are investigating the death of a family at Fort Stewart Hunter Army Airfield on Nov. 15, the base's public affairs office said on Thursday.

According to a social media post from Fort Stewart, the installation's law enforcement was "on the scene of an incident in on-post housing" at around 5:20 p.m. local time Wednesday.

Kevin Larson, the chief of public communications at the public affairs office, said in a statement on Thursday morning that there "are deceased individuals," but did not say how many people were dead, how they had died, or how the military was made aware of their deaths. On Thursday afternoon, a social media post from Fort Stewart said that the deceased are "one female Soldier, her male spouse, and their two children."

The family was found dead in their home on the base after requests for a welfare check made by the soldier's unit, according to the post. Police found the family unresponsive after entering the home around 2 p.m. The post did not provide any information about how the family had died, but said they were pronounced dead at approximately 5:30 p.m.

The identities of those who died will not be released until their next of kin have been notified, Larson said.

3rd Infantry Division headquarters at Fort Stewart, Georgia, January 6, 2017. U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Erick Ritterby

The Facebook post and Larson both said that "there is no reason to believe that there is an extended threat to our community."

The incident is being investigated by Fort Stewart law enforcement and the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division. Larson said no additional information would be provided due to the ongoing investigation.

Fort Stewart is about 40 miles southwest of Savannah, Georgia, and at 280,000 acres is the largest Army base east of the Mississippi River. The Third Infantry Division is based out of the fort.

In 2022, a soldier at Fort Stewart was killed on the base. The soldier, identified as 30-year-old Sgt. Nathan M. Hillman, was shot and killed inside the base's 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team complex.