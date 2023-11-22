Watch CBS News
Death investigation underway after body found in pickup at Broward Walmart

By Alfred Charles

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Law enforcement authorities in Davie were trying to determine if foul play was involved in the death of a person whose body was found Wednesday in a pickup in the parking lot of a Walmart.

Police were called to the store's parking lot scene at 4301 University Drive around 4:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the body inside the pickup truck.

Police did not provide many details about the incident or disclose any identifying information about the body.

November 22, 2023

