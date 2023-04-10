Watch CBS News
Deadly police shooting at Plantation hotel

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FDLE investigating deadly shooting at Plantation hotel
FDLE investigating deadly shooting at Plantation hotel 00:17

FORT LAUDERDALE -  One person was killed by police in a shooting at a Plantation hotel over the weekend.

It happened Saturday afternoon at the Plantation Inn Hotel & Lounge, at 375 N State Road 7, according to police.

A witness said he heard multiple gunshots. Plantation police said their officers were not hurt. 

They have not said what led to the deadly confrontation.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

