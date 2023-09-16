Deadly hit-and-run in Plantation under investigation
PLANTATION — One person is dead after an early Saturday morning hit-and-run out of Broward County, police said.
According to police, the victim was killed in the area near 4230 W. Broward Blvd. in Plantation around 1:30 a.m.
Video from the scene overnight showed several police officers investigating the scene.
Police have yet to identify the victim.
