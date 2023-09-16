Watch CBS News
Deadly hit-and-run in Plantation under investigation

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

PLANTATION — One person is dead after an early Saturday morning hit-and-run out of Broward County, police said.

According to police, the victim was killed in the area near 4230 W. Broward Blvd. in Plantation around 1:30 a.m.

Video from the scene overnight showed several police officers investigating the scene.

Police have yet to identify the victim.

