Deadly hit-and-run in Plantation under investigation

PLANTATION — One person is dead after an early Saturday morning hit-and-run out of Broward County, police said.

According to police, the victim was killed in the area near 4230 W. Broward Blvd. in Plantation around 1:30 a.m.

Video from the scene overnight showed several police officers investigating the scene.

Police have yet to identify the victim.