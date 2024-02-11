Deadly accident shuts down multiple southbound lanes on I-95 near Marina Mile Boulevard
DANIA BEACH — Multiple lanes of southbound Interstate 95 are shut down after a deadly accident Sunday morning.
The accident occurred on I-95 near Marina Mile Boulevard, where debris from the crash was littered all over the roadway.
This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.
