Deadly accident shuts down multiple southbound lanes on I-95 near Marina Mile Boulevard

DANIA BEACH — Multiple lanes of southbound Interstate 95 are shut down after a deadly accident Sunday morning.

The accident occurred on I-95 near Marina Mile Boulevard, where debris from the crash was littered all over the roadway.

This is a developing story. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest updates.

First published on February 11, 2024 / 7:05 AM EST

