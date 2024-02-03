Dead man's body found in Plantation canal
PLANTATION — The body of a dead man was found in a Broward County canal on Saturday.
According to Plantation Fire Lt. Aston Bright, the Plantation Fire Dive Team was sent to a canal in the area to recover a dead male body.
No further details were released at this time.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest.
