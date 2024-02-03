Watch CBS News
Local News

Dead man's body found in Plantation canal

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

PLANTATION — The body of a dead man was found in a Broward County canal on Saturday.

According to Plantation Fire Lt. Aston Bright, the Plantation Fire Dive Team was sent to a canal in the area to recover a dead male body.

No further details were released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. Tune into CBS News Miami on-air and online for the latest.

First published on February 3, 2024 / 7:06 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.