Video interrogation played in court of accused lookout in deadly El Mula Banquet Hall shooting

MIAMI — There are new developments in the trial of the 24-year-old man accused of being the lookout for the gunmen in the deadly mass shooting at the El Mula Banquet Hall in which three people lost their lives and more than 20 others were wounded.

Authorities said the shooting that happened at 12:30 a.m. on May 30, 2021, stemmed from a dispute between two groups. Surveillance video from the scene shows frightened people who had been waiting to get inside the building for a party running for cover.

For the first time during this trial, the video interrogation of Davonte Barnes was played in court. The 24-year-old Barnes was seen saying, "I just want to tell you the truth."

And, as he studied photographs of possible suspects on a table in front of him, he said, "Just give me all the pictures."

A determined Miami-Dade Police detective urges Barnes to tell the truth but is skeptical and gets angry.

He is heard saying, "Do you expect me to trust you? How do you expect me to believe you? You were the lookout. You were the lookout. You are part of this. Help yourself out here."

Barnes is seen saying, "I was never the lookout. I was supposed to peak the scene and leave."

The detective asked, "Peak the scene for who?"

Barnes responded "Peak the scene and see if people were there. What I said was 'Peak the scene and see if people were there.'"

Barnes is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and 21 counts of attempted murder.

If he is convicted, he would face the possibility of the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

When defense attorney Robert Barrar starts his part of the case, there is a possibility that Barnes's mother will take the witness stand.