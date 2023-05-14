Daniel Penny online legal fund raises over $1 million for his defense in the subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely

Suspect in subway chokehold death out on bail Man charged with manslaughter in subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely released on bail 03:32

An online legal defense fund started by the attorneys for Daniel Penny who was charged with second degree-manslaughter, accused of putting another man in a deadly chokehold on a New York City subway train, has raised more than $1 million for his legal defense through an online fund.

The Marine veteran was released on bail Friday after turning himself into the Manhattan District Attorney's office. Video of the May 1 incident shows a man, identified by authorities as the 24-year-old Penny, holding Jordan Neely, 30, on the floor of a New York City subway in a chokehold position.

Witnesses said Neely, a former Michael Jackson impersonator, had been acting erratically on the train, allegedly throwing trash and yelling at passengers. Neely's death was listed as a homicide by the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement after Penny's arraignment that "Neely should still be alive today and my thoughts continue to be with his family and loved ones as they mourn his loss during this extremely painful time."

The case sparked protests on the subway and calls for justice for Neely.

A request for comment by CBS News to the law offices of Raiser & Kenniff, P.C., who started the online fund, was not immediately returned.

A statement released by Penny's attorneys expressed condolences to those close to Neely. It also said Penny "never intended to harm Mr. Neely and could not have foreseen his untimely death."

Many donors sending money to the fund, which is hosted on the crowdfunding website GiveSendGo, thanked Penny for "doing the right thing."

One anonymous donor wrote, "God bless you. Thank you for your service as a soldier and a civilian."

Another anonymous donor sent in $10,000 and wrote "thank you for protecting the citizens that day." Many posted hearts and wrote, "Bless you."

Penny's attorneys wrote the money raised will be managed by their office and will be used towards their client's defense. The attorneys wrote that "any proceeds collected which exceed those necessary to cover Mr. Penny's legal defense will be donated to a mental health advocacy program in New York City."

— Alex Sundby and Stephen Smith contributed reporting.