Dallas Cowboys reveal Dolly Parton to perform Thanksgiving halftime show

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Dallas Cowboys announced Monday morning that country star Dolly Parton will take the stage for the Thanksgiving halftime show.

A video announcement showed Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders bedazzling footballs, jerseys and helmets followed by Parton saying, "I'll see y'all this Thanksgiving!"

This will be the second event Parton will perform at in North Texas this year – in May, she co-hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco alongside Garth Brooks.

Watch the game and performance Nov. 23 on CBS at 3:30 p.m.