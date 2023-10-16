Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas Cowboys reveal Dolly Parton to perform Thanksgiving halftime show

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Dolly Parton to perform at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys game on Thanksgiving Day
Dolly Parton to perform at halftime of the Dallas Cowboys game on Thanksgiving Day 00:36

FRISCO (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Dallas Cowboys announced Monday morning that country star Dolly Parton will take the stage for the Thanksgiving halftime show.

A video announcement showed Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders bedazzling footballs, jerseys and helmets followed by Parton saying, "I'll see y'all this Thanksgiving!"

This will be the second event Parton will perform at in North Texas this year – in May, she co-hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards at The Star in Frisco alongside Garth Brooks.

Watch the game and performance Nov. 23 on CBS at 3:30 p.m.

First published on October 16, 2023 / 9:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.