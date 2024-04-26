Dad demands accountability after daughter dies in BSO custody

POMPANO BEACH - As a child Keirstyn Bucy loved music and horses.

"She was a good rider from a young age. A natural," says her dad Jason Bucy, but autism and mental health issues took their toll.

In the summer of 2022, Keirstyn Bucy was Baker-Acted and hospitalized in Hollywood. After a skirmish with a police officer, she landed in the north Broward Jail.

"When I found out she was arrested, she begged me to come home and I said no."

Thinking she would be safe in jail, Jason Bucy was devastated when he learned his daughter had committed suicide in October 2022.

"When the judge deemed her incompetent, she hung herself... used her pants as a noose," he explained.

In newly released documents, Bucy found out that his daughter had been on suicide watch.

"And that she tried to kill herself multiple times by tying stuff around her neck."

Most disturbing, weeks before her death, she cut herself and wrote in her blood on the wall, "Free Bucy, let me out."

BSO confirms one deputy on duty at the time was 'suspended without pay for five days' and the other 'suspended without pay for three days.'

In documents obtained by CBS News Miami, the detention deputy given a five-day suspension was cited with neglect and 'appeared to be sleeping.'

"I'm angry. There's no accountability," said Jason Bucy.

After Alvin Modeste committed suicide in December 2023, and there were other jail deaths, Broward Public Defender Gordon Weekes called on the Department of Justice to step in, but there has been no decision

Silvia Quintana with the non-profit Broward Behavioral Health Coalition says inmates with mental health issues can be diverted out of jail into programs.

The state attorney's office and public defender can make recommendations to a judge.

Quintana says there have been dozens of success stories and the county is contributing one million dollars toward the programs.

Still, she says there is more to be done. "I think there is a need for more Baker Act beds and there is a greater need for services. Calls to 211 have increased significantly."

Sadly, Keirstyn Bucy never got the help she needed and for Jason Bucy, that's as painful as burying his daughter.

"The jail needs a revamp. It shouldn't be a place you can hurt yourself," he says.