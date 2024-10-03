Watch CBS News
Cuban reggaeton star El Taiger critically injured in Miami shooting

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Reggaeton singer found shot in Miami
Reggaeton singer found shot in Miami 01:33

MIAMI - Cuban reggaeton artist Jose Manuel Carbajal Zadivar, known professionally as El Taiger, is in critical condition after being shot in the head in Miami.

The incident occurred early Thursday morning, with police responding to reports of a man shot inside a black Mercedes SUV on Northwest 17th Street, near 10th Avenue.

First responders rushed the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he was placed on life support. 

CBS News Miami has confirmed that the victim is El Taiger.

Friends of the popular singer, who has over 1 million followers on Instagram, gathered outside the hospital in a show of support. Many expressed deep concern over his condition, anxiously awaiting updates on his recovery.

El Taiger is well-known in the Latin music scene, particularly for his contributions to reggaeton, a genre that blends Caribbean rhythms with urban beats.

Authorities have not yet released further details about the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.

