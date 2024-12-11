Florida's COVID-19 deaths this year reach 5,768

TALLAHASSEE - Deaths this year linked to COVID-19 rose to 5,768 with a 284 increase in November, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Meanwhile, cases are the lowest since the pandemic began in 2020.

The previous month the increase was 703.

For 11 months that averages to 524 monthly.

Since the pandemic hit the state in 2020, there have been 98,744 fatalities.

That year, Florida had reported 23,349 deaths, according to state data. The number jumped to 39,870 in 2021, declining to 21,307 in 2022 and then 8,442 in 2023.

The largest number of deaths this year was reported in Miami-Dade County with 512, followed by 437 in Palm Beach County and 351 in Pinellas County.

In the past week there were 1,787 cases compared with 1,453 the week before, the lowest since 358 on March 3, 2020 at the start of the pandemic when few tests were available. The high this year was 23,772 on July 19

In 2023, the weekly low was 4,441 on Nov. 17 and the high was 28,162 on Jan. 6.

The most ever was 428,380 on Jan. 7, 2022.

Cases reached 8,18.237 including 412,947 so far this year. These are only infections reported to the state and often doesn't include at-home tests. Weekly cases are adjusted as more data come in.

The most weekly cases was 393,672 on Dec. 31, 2021.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention no longer tracks cases and deaths have transitioned to the National Center for Health Statistics. Those stats show Florida with 85,148, behind California with 115,210, Texas with 106,457 and New York with 85,523.