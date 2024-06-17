Copa America is coming to Miami. Here's everything you need to know.

MIAMI GARDENS - Copa America, the oldest international soccer tournament in the continent, is coming to the U.S. and Miami will be hosting some of its biggest matches, including the final.

Want to see Lionel Messi and the rest of Argentina's star-studded national team? Soccer's G.O.A.T will be playing in front of tens of thousands of fans at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know about Copa America in Miami:

What is Copa America and why is it being played in Miami?

Copa America, established in 1916, is an international soccer tournament that will be taking place in Florida, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, New Jersey, California, Arizona, Nevada, Missouri and Kansas.

It's the second time that the U.S. is hosting the Copa America. The first one, in 2016 for the 100-year anniversary of the competition, made history as the first time that the tournament was hosted outside South America.

The 2024 edition will feature 16 national teams from South, Central and North America and will run from June 20 to July 14.

The tournament is historically played by nations members of the South American soccer federation, known as CONMEBOL, but since this edition is hosted by the U.S., it is also featuring six teams from the North, Central and Caribbean soccer federation, known as CONCACAF.

Messi, who will be leading Argentina, won his first Copa America in 2021 in Brazil.

Which Copa America 2024 games are taking place in Miami?

The Copa America games that will be played in Miami are:

Uruguay vs. Panama on June 23.

Argentina vs. Peru on June 29.

The Copa America Final on July 14.

All three matches will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

How to get tickets for Copa America games in Miami

Official tickets can be purchased online on Ticketmaster, which can be found through the official Copa America site.

On Monday, June 17, tickets for the Uruguay vs. Panama group stage game could be found starting at $75, according to Ticketmaster's website.

Ticket prices for Argentina's group stage game in Miami and for the final are in a whole different ballpark:

Verified resale tickets for Argentina vs. Peru start at $375 and can go for as high as $3,900.

Verified resale tickets for the Copa America final start at $764 and can sell for up to $4,000.

Other sites where you can find tickets include SeatGeek and StubHub.

South Florida watch parties for Copa America 2024

Doral City Place watch party: Doral is inviting soccer fans to a free fun watch party that includes an inflatable soccer field, people dressed as characters, and pool soccer.

This event takes place on June 14, June 28, and July 12 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tamias Fan Zone Wynwood: Watch the tournament in Wynwood on big screens and enjoy other fun activities such as special performers and guests, food and fan products to purchase.

This watch party is taking place for several games, from June 20 to July 14.

How to watch Copa America 2024 games on TV and streaming

Fox Sports holds the English-language rights to broadcast the tournament, so you'll be able to watch every game on your television either on Fox Sports, FS1 or FS2, and Fubo on streaming.

For Spanish-language broadcasts, Univision holds the rights and will be broadcasting all the games on its main channel, Unimas, TUDN, and ViX on streaming.