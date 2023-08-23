Controversial restroom rule for Florida colleges approved by State Board of Education

NAPLES — The State Board of Education met in Collier County to discuss and vote on several proposals, including some controversial issues facing Florida students, teachers and administrators.

They discussed and voted on a number of amendments, but there was one that sparked controversy among parents and students who were present and that was the restroom rule — having designated restrooms specifically for males and females.

The State Board of Education approved a proposed rule the legislature and Governor Ron DeSantis approved back in May.

The rule will now require all state colleges to "update policies and procedures pertaining to the use of restrooms and changing facilities that they be designed for exclusive use by males or females or that there are unisex restroom and changing facilities," meaning this would require students, professors and administrators to use the restroom that lines up with their sex at birth.

And, although it was a unanimous decision from the board, there were several people who took to the podium to express their disapproval.

"The proposed rule in attack on the basic dignity of transgender students, faculty and staff and I oppose this rule," one parent said.

Essentially this new rule will prohibit anyone from willfully entering a restroom or changing area of the opposite sex, except in certain specified circumstances.

And if one does so the rule also states, "disciplinary actions will be taken by the college and a second documented offense could result in an employee being terminated."