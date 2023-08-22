Bathroom rules for Florida colleges considered

TALLAHASSEE - State education officials on Wednesday are slated to weigh approval of a proposed rule that deals with the designation of restrooms and changing facilities at Florida colleges, amid broader efforts to require people to use bathrooms that line up with their sex assigned at birth.

The proposal, which the State Board of Education will consider, would carry out a law (HB 1521) approved by the Legislature and Gov. Ron DeSantis in May. The proposed rule would require state colleges to "update policies and procedures pertaining to the use of restrooms and changing facilities by males or females, based on biological sex at birth."

It includes requirements that restrooms and changing facilities be "designated for exclusive use by males or females" or that there are unisex restrooms or changing facilities. The measure would require that colleges establish procedures "for when any person, not a student or employee of the institution, improperly enters a restroom or changing facility designated for the opposite sex on the institution's premises and refuses to depart when asked to do so by administrative personnel, faculty, security personnel or law enforcement."

Colleges also would be required to establish disciplinary policies for administrators and instructional personnel who violate the law.

"Disciplinary actions may utilize a progressive discipline process that includes verbal warnings, written reprimands, suspension without pay and termination," the proposed rule said.

Second documented offenses would result in employees being terminated. The Republican-controlled Legislature and DeSantis approved the law as part of a series of controversial moves directed at transgender people.