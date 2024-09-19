Construction of new FIU pedestrian bridge will begin in October

Construction of new FIU pedestrian bridge is set to begin in October

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting on Thursday concerning the construction of a new pedestrian bridge at Florida International University.

In 2018, six people were killed and 10 others injured when a previous pedestrian bridge, which was under construction, collapsed.

Following a lengthy investigation, the National Transportation and Safety Board concluded the design firm underestimated the load of the bridge and overestimated its strength in a critical section that splintered.

The construction of the new bridge is set to begin Oct. 8, and it will last about two years. The design for the bridge has already been completed. There will be pedestrian plazas with elevators and stairs on either side of the bridge.

During construction, FDOT said temporary lane closures and roadway detours will occur during non-peak hours, and that access to adjacent neighborhoods and businesses will be maintained.

The current construction cost is $37.7 million.

Thursday's public meeting takes place at 6 p.m. at the Jorge Mas Canosa Youth Center, 250 SW 114 Avenue. Those who can't join in person can attend virtually.

