Construction diver rescued from storm drain pipe in NW Dade

MIAMI - A worker was rushed to the hospital after he was rescued from a storm drain in northwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said around 10:30 a.m. they received a call about a construction worker who had been missing for more than 40 minutes.

When fire crews arrived at the construction site of a new housing development, in the 2400 block of NW 119th Street, they immediately began their search for the man who was a construction diver and was working in a drain pipe.

Six rescue divers entered the water. They said the water was so murky that there was virtually no visibility and they had to feel their way along.

They eventually found the man and were able to bring him out. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.