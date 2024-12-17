Coedie, Zoo Miami's 11-year-old male koala, dies

MIAMI - Coedie, an 11-year-old male koala bear, was humanely euthanized Tuesday, one month after another koala died, Zoo Miami announced Tuesday.

Coedie, a 11-year-old male, had a declining appetite last week after arriving at the zoo on Oct. 16.

Zoo Miami's animal care and veterinary teams monitored and cared for him, and provided supportive treatment for gastric distress. Zoo Miami consulted with San Diego Zoo, Riverbanks Zoo, Palm Beach Zoo and other facilities experienced with koalas.

Further evaluations, including x-rays, revealed that Coedie also was suffering from pneumonia. He was hospitalized in the ICU. Despite intensive care, Coedie continued to decline.

Coedie was born on July 30, 2013, at the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance and arrived at Zoo Miami in 2016 as part of a managed loan agreement with the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina. His relocation was part of a collaborative program overseen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, "ensuring the health and genetic diversity of the U.S. koala population under human care," spokesman Ron Magill said in a news release.

Koalas have an approximately 10-12 years lifespan, according to Zoo Miami.

"His brief time at Zoo Miami left a lasting impact on staff and visitors alike," Magill said. "Our hearts go out to the dedicated teams who cared for Coedie and to the countless individuals who were touched by his presence. Zoo Miami will continue honoring his legacy by working to protect this iconic species for future generations," Magill said.

Rinny, Zoo Miami's 9-year-old female koala, was found deceased Nov. 3 in her habitat, the zoo said Monday. Rinny was born at the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, South Carolina, on Oct. 20, 2015. She arrived at Zoo Miami on Sept. 21, 2018.