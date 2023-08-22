Coconut Creek High student accused of bringing gun arrested

COCONUT CREEK -- A Coconut Creek High School student was arrested Monday after reportedly bringing a gun to school on the first day of class, according to police.

The sheriff's office said they received some information and a handgun in the student's backpack.

The 15-year-old, who is a resident of North Lauderdale, was taken to the juvenile assessment center.

He has been charged with two felonies, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a firearm by a person under 18, and a misdemeanor for causing a school disturbance.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Dr. Peter B. Licata responded to the manner.

"We are deeply disturbed that a student's actions; however, we are pleased that the message of See Something, Say Something continues to help our schools be safer learning environments for all. It was thanks to a student seeing and saying something that campus security was alerted of the issue." said Licata.

"The school's leadership immediately placed the school on Lockdown status and worked with law enforcement to safely recover the weapon from the student's backpack. This incident did not involve any threats toward the school, its students or any staff. The student was arrested by law enforcement and is facing appropriate school disciplinary actions." continued Licata.