Watch CBS News
Weather

Clouds, showers today as cooler air arrives in South Florida

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday Oct. 19: Cooler air arrives
NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday Oct. 19: Cooler air arrives 02:14

MIAMI -- A cold front has brought cooler air to South Florida along with clouds and the chance for afternoon showers.

CBS 4 meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said temperatures early Wednesday dipped to the low 70s and the high is expected to top out only in the mid-70s.

"The front has cleared," she said. "It will be an even cooler Thursday morning."

There was a 40 percent chance of rain in the forecast, primarily during the afternoon and evening hours, Gonzalez said.

The mercury is expected to dip to the 60s overnight into Thursday, when temperatures will only reach the low 80s.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 19, 2022 / 6:46 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.