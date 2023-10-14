Clearwater man killed after losing control of his car, crashing through traffic barrier in Alligator Alley

UNINCORPORATED BROWARD COUNTY — A Clearwater man was killed after he lost control of his car and crashed through a traffic barrier in Alligator Alley on Friday afternoon.

According to a statement provided by the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was identified as a 60-year-old man from Clearwater but no further information regarding his identity was released.

FHP stated that around 1:05 p.m. Friday, the driver was traveling westbound on Interstate 75 and departing mile marker 47. At this moment, he lost control of his car as he traveled southwesterly out of the westbound lanes and onto the grassy median. From there, his car traveled about a quarter mile as it approached the L28 overpass/canal.

At this point, the front left of his vehicle collided with the inside concrete wall of I-75 before colliding with the guardrail face within the grassy median that connects the east- and westbound overpasses. Then, his vehicle breached the guardrail and traveled west off I-75 and down a paved access (for official use) road, where his car came to a stop facing west.

The driver was transported to Broward Health Medical Center by BSO Fire Rescue for medical treatment. Unfortunately, he died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at BHMC by attending medical personnel.

FHP is currently investigating what caused the driver to lose control of his car.