Lauderhill launches groundbreaking 'Peace 365' campaign to curb violence

LAUDERHILL - In an effort to curb violence, the city of Lauderhill Monday launched the groundbreaking 'Peace 365' campaign.

The idea is to have every resident, business owner, and city worker pledge to promote peace and kindness every day.

It's spearheaded by Commissioner Melissa Dunn, who has worked on the launch for two years.

Dunn says promoting peace makes it safer for everyone, but the city can't do it alone.

While crime rates have stabilized, the city saw a marked increase in homicides this year. There have been 7 murders since the start of 2024, but the city is hoping to change that with this new campaign.

The multi-prong approach involves new police methods and community involvement.

Mancito Telfort is reaching the youngest residents. He was once a gang member who did time in prison, twice.

Now, he's putting kids on the right track.

"I let them know. You don't want to go to prison. You don't want to have deceased friends, like me."

Telfort says soon he will be going into juvenile detention centers to have direct contact with teenagers to try to stop them going down the wrong path.

"I'm a walking miracle. If I can do it, so can they."