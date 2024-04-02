Child on bike struck by vehicle in Coral Springs

MIAMI - A ten-year-old child had to be airlifted to a local hospital Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Coral Springs.

Police said the child had been riding a bicycle at around 8 a.m. when it happened.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sample Road when the child was struck.

The minor was taken Broward General with non life threatening injuries and is said to be in stable condition.

Authorities said the vehicle stayed at the scene.

The incident is under investigation.