Check your supplies ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole's arrival in Florida

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Subtropical Storm Nicole is forecast to hit somewhere along the state's east coast late Wednesday into Thursday as a strong storm or possibly a Category 1 hurricane.

South Florida can expect heavy rains, gusty winds, and coastal flooding.

CBS4's Nicole Lauren went to a Home Depot in Pinecrest to see if anyone was topping off their hurricane supply kit. She found the store was pretty calm and there were plenty of the basic supplies available.

For those in South Florida who may be about to experience their first storm or those who dipped into their supplies since we are at the tail end of hurricane season, here are some things you should have on hand just in case.

Batteries, flashlights, and water top the list. Your kit should also include something to charge your cell phone, non-perishable food items, toiletries, and cash.

Rope comes in handy to secure loose items and it might not be a bad idea to have tarps in case of damage to your residence from flying debris.

Insurance companies recommend that you take pictures of your property before and after the storm in case there is any damage.  

First published on November 7, 2022 / 11:40 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

