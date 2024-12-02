Where's cheapest gas in Florida? Here's how prices compare in state

TALLAHASSEE - Even with demand punched up over the extended Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the average gallon of gas in Florida cost a penny less than a week earlier with prices in the northern portion of the state the cheapest, according to the AAA auto club.

The average gallon of regular unleaded gas in the Sunshine State was $3.11 on Sunday, 6 cents higher than the national average. California has the highest price at $4.42 per gallon in the continental United States with Hawaii at $4.57. The only other state at $4 is Washington.

About 4.5 million Floridians were expected to travel more than 50 miles during the holiday period.

The lowest gas prices in Florida on Sunday were found from the Big Bend area and the western Panhandle, with Okaloosa County at $2.70 a gallon.

Overall, a gallon of gas in 15 counties in the region cost under $3 a gallon.

AAA put the highest prices for gas in South Florida. Costs for a gallon of gas in Palm Beach County and Monroe County, which includes the Florida Keys, were $3.28 on Sunday with Miami-Dade at $3.16.

The average cost of diesel in the state was $3.49, which is the same as a week ago but 51 cents lower than a year ago.

The highest recorded averages were 4.89 for regular unleaded on June 13, 2022 and $5.73 for diesel on June 14, 2022.