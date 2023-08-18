Chase of car stolen in Fort Lauderdale Carjacking, Kidnapping ends in northern Palm Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE - A police pursuit of a vehicle, that matched the description of one stolen Friday morning in Fort Lauderdale, came to an end on the Turnpike in northern Palm Beach County.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, around 6:30 a.m. they were notified of an armed kidnapping and carjacking in the downtown area.

A man was in a car near the 300 block of SW 1st Avenue when an armed man got in the passenger side and demanded he drive around.

The armed man demanded the man drive around and the incident lasted approximately two hours.

During the course of the carjacking, the driver was beaten by the armed man and suffered minor injuries. The carjacker let the man out of the vehicle and he drove off with it.

A vehicle matching its description was spotted and the chase was on. It came to an end in northern Palm Beach County and the driver was taken into custody.

Police have not confirmed that the driver was the armed kidnapper from Monday's incident. They could also not confirm if it was connected to a similar kidnapping and sexual battery on Saturday.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.