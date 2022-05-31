CDC warning of potential "COVID-19 rebound" after Paxlovid treatment

MIAMI – Researchers are sending a warning about the antiviral drug Paxlovid.

It is meant to help prevent severe illness and death from COVID-19. But researchers say people using who have a COVID relapse may be able to spread COVID without even knowing it.

The CDC says this relapse has been reported to happen two to eight days after initial COVID recovery.

There may be a recurrence of symptoms or a new positive test after having tested negative.

The CDC has issued new guidance, saying people who have taken Paxlovid and test positive again or have symptoms return after finishing their pills should restart their isolation period.

That's five full days.

Isolation can end after that point if the person is feeling better and fever has been gone for 24 hours without medication.

The CDC also recommends that people wear a mask for 10 days after their symptoms come back.

Because Paxlovid has been shown to reduce the odds of COVID hospitalization by 90%, the CDC still recommends the treatment for people at high risk of severe COVID.