CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee Mark Fletcher stays humble on and off the football field

MIAMI - This week's CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Nominee is running back Mark Fletcher from American Heritage High School in Plantation.

At 6-foot-two and two hundred twenty-five pounds. This big, physical, and fast ball carrier is ready to lead his team to victory this season.

CBS4's Mike Cugno caught up with the Nat Moore Trophy Nominee to talk about his skills and expectations on the field.

When it comes to high school running backs Mark Fletcher is about as big as it gets.

"I'm 6'2, you're 6'2? Everything I read was 6'1, are you still growing? I'm not sure. Probably, probably. A lot of people aren't used to seeing a big back. It's eye candy for the colleges." said Fletcher.

6'2 and pushing the scales at 220 pounds, and by the way, this kid can move.

"I can bring speed, I can make a man miss. I wouldn't just consider myself as a big back. I can catch the ball," said Fletcher.

You know running backs turn into receivers these days. they use them a lot in the passing game.

Fletcher told CBS4 he is a big fan of former NFL running back LeSean McCoy.

He loved watching "Shady" make people miss.

But the guy Fletcher most relates to is Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris.

"I love to watch Najee Harris. Love to watch him. I've been watching him ever since he was in high school," said Fletcher.

Harris is most known for being a big back who can get air born, which is something Fletcher admits he might shy away from.

"Have you tried hurdling people?", asked Cugno.

"Yes, I did. I'm never doing it again. I'm never doing it again," Fletcher laughed.

"What happened and when did it happen."

"You all will just have to watch the (Miami) Central game from last year," Fletcher said.

"Yeah, I have to work on my hurdle a little bit, he added.

Keeping his feet on the ground isn't just a good lesson in football but in life.

The idea of staying humble is something Fletcher carries with him wherever he goes.

The tattoos on his arm read "Forever Humble."

"That's just something I've always stood by. Any post I make, that will be my hashtag "forever humble" and that's just how I carry myself."

"I'm humble in every part of my life because just like God blesses me, he can take it right back. Anything I involve myself with I just come at it humbly."

