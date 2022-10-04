CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy nominee Jalen Brown is carving out his own bit of fame

MIAMI - Standing out in the crowd at Gulliver Prep is wide receiver Jalen Brown, and although his name might sound familiar to basketball fans, there is no relation to the guy who averaged nearly 25 points per game a night for the Boston Celtics, so please hold the tweets.

CBS4's Mike Cugno had the chance to catch up with Brown to talk about his work on the gridiron.

"There's a lot of DMs thinking I'm the Celtics," said Brown.

"Has anyone famous sent you DMs?" asked Cugno.

"No, no one famous yet, but a lot of fans and stuff think I'm the Celtics basketball player so they tag me in a lot of stuff," said Brown.

Brown is carving out his own bit of fame.

He is one of the highest-rated receivers in the country, known for not only his hands but his blazing speed on the track.

As a sophomore, he was the regional champ in the 100 meters.

"I dominate the football like I try to dominate the track. I feel like I'm pretty much one of the country's fastest players, so I'm going to run track like the fastest player in the country," said Brown.

At a recent game for the Gulliver Prep Raiders – CBS4 saw just how quickly Jalen can change directions on an opponent.

Maybe showing off a few things he learned from Dolphins speedster Tyreek Hill who worked out with Jalen in the off-season.

"There was a gym down in Little Haiti that I go to during the summer. I work out there a lot. He started working out there. One day they were like 'Tyreek Hill is going to work out with you.'"

"We did a little weight room workout. Then we went on the field. We did a lot of footwork, a lot of agility, a lot of speed stuff. He gave me some advice. Basically just telling me to play fast, play hard, speed is something God-given so use your speed to the best of your ability," said Brown.