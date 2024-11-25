CBS News Miami viewers donate camping equipment after theft in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH - Ben Johnson and his 10-year-old son Charlie have learned how complete strangers, CBS News Miami viewers Susan and Charlie Jones stepped up to help after their trailer filled with camping supplies was stolen.

"Charlie was very kind to reach out to you guys after seeing the story and he reached out to us, we went out to his house," Ben Johnson said.

Johnson's with the group Pocomokes, a father-son organization that organizes bonding adventures, like camping. It was another CBS News Miami viewer who spotted the stolen trailer and called it in.

"We saw your story on Channel 4 about Ben and getting his trailer robbed with all the camping gear in it," Charlie Jones said.

That's when Joneses decided to give their camping equipment to the Pocomokes, things that included tents, fishing poles and camping stoves.

"We're never going to use it again," Susan Jones said. "You know let's give it to them. The kids can definitely use it."

Charlie Johnson is happy that people stepped up to help — allowing him and dozens of other kids to spend quality time with their dads

"It's fun hanging out with my dad and with the other kids running around all over the place. It's just a good time," Charlie Johnson said.

And Ben Johnson told CBS News Miami more people have donated to their online fundraiser after learning of their plight on social media.

"It's absolutely amazing that people would reach out," Ben Johnson said.

"We are so happy. It makes us feel so good that we were able to help him," Charlie Jones said.

Another CBS Miami Viewer reached out to Johnson. He's planning to donate more camping gear next week.