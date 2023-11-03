CBS Miami's Steve Goldstein: Florida Panthers start season playing playoff style

SUNRISE — If last spring wasn't enough with close, down-to-the-wire, hard-nosed hockey, there is more of it these days for the Florida Panthers.

Every game has been within a goal in the third period. With many new players and numerous key injuries, the defending Eastern Conference champs are picking up points at a good clip, putting themselves in a good position in the tough conference. In the NHL, it is never too early to peek at the standings.

Playoff Bob

Sergei Bobrovsky has been solid and came up with a shutout in Detroit on Thursday in his 650th NHL game. He is the 41st goalie in league history to play that many games.



New D Shines

With Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour hurt, they are both on their way back soon. Four new defensemen are playing for the Panthers. As a group, they have been strong, and the forwards have been diligent in coming back to help out.



Bennett In & Out

Second-line center Sam Bennett started the season injured and now is out again. He returned for a big game against Boston, and looked terrific driving his line with Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk, only to have a freak incident put him on the sideline again. The good news is, like Montour and Ekblad, Bennett should return fairly soon.



Barkov #1

Thursday in Detroit, Aleksander Barkov moved into first place on the franchise's all-time games played list. Barkov arrived in South Florida 10 years ago, drafted second overall at 17 years old. He is as humble, not just as a pro athlete, as any person you'll find. Coachable, "egoless" in coach Paul Maurice's description, and a welcoming teammate, Barkov, has made his presence felt. He is a tireless worker on and off the ice. When it's all said and done, he will be the franchise leader and most big statistical categories. What's left now....bringing a Stanley Cup to South Florida.



Own the Wings

Remarkably, Thursday's win was the Panthers' 10th consecutive victory against the Red Wings. The Cats have also won 19 of the last 21 against Detroit, and Sergei Bobrovsky is 12-0-1 as a Panther in the matchup.