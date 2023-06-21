CBS News Miami's Steve Goldstein on Florida Panthers' season wrap-up

SUNRISE - Panthers general manager Bill Zito was upbeat and realistic as he held his season-ending press conference.

He congratulated Vegas on winning the Stanley Cup and gave his final thoughts on this past season and what lies ahead for his team.

What a Difference a Year Makes

Last season, Zito was stunned and disappointed in his season wrap with the media.

The Panthers have been swept in the second round by Tampa, ending their season abruptly.

This year, he was telling jokes and smiling after the great playoff run.

But he knows managing his roster will not be easy.

When teams win, more players get paid, that's the way the system works, making it harder to keep a team together.

Historic Run

The Panthers just made the playoffs as the number eight seed and ran all the way to the Stanley Cup Final, pulling off numerous upsets along the way.

Zito said he was proud of his team and remarked about the group's chemistry and togetherness.

He said one player told him in an exit meeting the past few days that he had never been in a lockerroom where for a whole season, no one complained about anything.

Banged Up

Zito noted the challenge he has this summer.

There will be some players, reportedly the types of Aaron Ekblad, Brandon Montour and Matthew Tkachuk, who will likely miss the start of next season.

That puts Zito in his hockey staff in a difficult position, I'm trying to replace high-end players for a decent period of time.

The Panthers simply do not have the salary cap space to go out and sign big-name players because the injured players at some point are in the season will return.

Zito has been very good at finding bargain players and will have to do so again this summer.

Knight Time

Spencer Knight spent the second part of the season in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program.

The general manager has been in touch with him and says the young goalie will return to the team this upcoming season.