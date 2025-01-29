Watch CBS News
Caught on video: Suspects sought in attempted armed robbery near Fort Lauderdale

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - Surveillance video captured an attempted armed robbery at a convenience store near Fort Lauderdale and authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects, the Broward Sheriff's Office said.

The crime, which took place around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, 2024, at the Big Champs Food Store, was recorded on security cameras.

The footage shows two armed suspects entering the store, both wearing masks, gloves, and sunglasses. One was dressed entirely in black, while the other wore a black hoodie with a distinctive orange design, along with black pants and shoes.

Video shows one suspect holding the clerk at gunpoint before heading into the back office in an attempt to access the store's safe.

Meanwhile, the second suspect stayed up front, attempting to breach the secure area behind the counter.

Moments later, both suspects fled the store on foot, heading north.

Investigators are urging anyone with information about the suspects to contact the Broward Sheriff's Office at 954-321-4233.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org or by dialing **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

