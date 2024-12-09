South Miami Police search for woman caught on video taking package from porch

SOUTH MIAMI - Authorities are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of stealing a package from a porch.

Police said the entire incident was captured on surveillance video in the area of Southwest 69th Street and 63rd Avenue.

The video shows the woman running up to a porch, grabbing a package and fleeing to a waiting black Ford Mustang, which police believe was driven by an accomplice.

The victim, Robert Gutierrez, said the stolen package contained a Dyson hair dryer worth hundreds of dollars, a Christmas gift for his daughter.

"When we filed the police report and the officer came here from South Miami, his comment to us: 'You guys didn't even have a chance,'" said Gutierrez.

Days after the theft, a neighbor found the empty delivery box in her yard and notified Gutierrez, prompting him to review the footage.

"I saw at 10:30 at night on Thursday, the package was delivered," Gutierrez said. "By 1:37 a.m., a car pulls up, a young lady runs out, walks up to the front step, and takes off with it. They see the camera on the door, and that's not even a deterrent anymore."

The suspect is described as a woman with long black hair styled in two ponytails, wearing a multicolored sweater.

South Miami police Sgt. Fernando Bosch urged residents to take extra precautions during the holiday season when package thefts are more common.

"if you're going to have a package delivered to your residence and you're not going to be home, contact a family member or neighbor to see if they can receive it for you," Bosch said. "Some gyms now offer Amazon lockers where packages can be delivered and picked up safely."

Police are working with other local law enforcement agencies to determine if similar incidents have occurred involving the same suspect.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the South Miami Police Department.