Caught on video: BSO searches for man accused of voyeurism in Weston

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to identify a man caught on video committing voyeurism on a minor and an adult female in Weston.

BSO said it happened at around 8 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 6, as the man is caught on camera approaching the rear sliding glass door of a residence located near the 100 block of Bonaventure Boulevard in Weston.

The video shows the bearded man touching himself while looking inside at the "adult female and a minor who were watching television," BSO said.

Authorities said they canvassed the area looking for the man, but could not find him.

Detectives are asking for anyone with information on the subject's identity to contact Det. Michael Moses at 954-626-4008 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.