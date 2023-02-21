Caught on camera: Dog dove off dock, went after hammerhead shark

Caught on camera: Feisty dog goes after hammerhead shark in Bahamas

EXUMA - A daring dog took on a massive hammerhead shark in the Bahamas and it was all caught on camera.

It happened off the coast of Exuma.

Thirty-two passengers were on a boat tour when they spotted a dog dive from a nearby dock and go after the shark that had just emerged from under their boat.

In the video can hear the passengers gasp, scream, and plead with the dog to "Get out baby!" and "Stop going after it!"

The dog ignored them and paddled after the 12-foot shark, which thrashed as the two animals circled each other in transparent turquoise waters near a private island.

Then the shark swam away slowly, much to the delight and surprise of the crowd. The dog then swam back to the island and climbed ashore.

The Exuma Water Sports company said the feisty pup lives on the private island. Company reservations manager Rebecca Lightbourn said that the black-and-tan dog always runs along the shore to greet the boat when it passes that island. But it was the first time she ever saw it dive into the water.

It's unclear if the dog was just defending its home or was looking to play with the shark.