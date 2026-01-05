Snowmobiler from Oregon dies after being trapped under snow in California avalanche

A snowmobiler has died following an avalanche near Johnson Peak and Castle Peak in the Truckee area of Nevada County, officials said Monday evening.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said a call transferred from the Washoe County 911 center in the state of Nevada came in around 2:19 p.m., prompting a large, multi-agency response to the area of Castle Peak. The call reported a possible avalanche involving a group of snowmobilers, with one person initially unaccounted for.

Approximately 45 personnel were deployed as part of the search and response effort. Crews deployed three SnoCats, three snowmobile teams, and multiple ski teams to assist in the response, the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said that as the situation developed, they learned the missing snowmobiler had been found buried under the snow. The sheriff's office said fellow recreationists were able to recover the man from the snow several minutes later.

The man was declared dead at the scene, authorities said. He has been identified by Nevada County authorities as 42-year-old Bend, Ore. resident Chris Scott Thomason.

Search efforts continued Monday night for any additional people who may have been injured or trapped, but Nevada County authorities confirmed there were no other victims. Agencies involved include the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, Nevada County Search and Rescue, Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue, Truckee Fire, and North Truckee Fire.

Castle Peak is located just north of Boreal, Sugar Bowl and Donner ski areas.

Authorities say more information will be provided as it becomes available.