Case of measles detected at Broward elementary school

MIAMI - On Friday, Broward Schools confirmed a case of the measles at a county school.

A Broward County Public Schools schools official said in a statement:

Doctor Checking Skin of Sick Girl. Kid with Red Rash being Examined at the Physician. Allergic Rash, Chicken pox, Monkeypox Symptoms on the Body of Child. Health Problem. Bacterial Infections, Disease. Small Child with Red Rash. Baby with Red Spots Blisters on the skin. Close up of Painful Rash. Health Problem. Rubella, Chickenpox, Scarlet fever, Measles. Bacterial Infections, Disease. / Getty Images

"The health, safety and welfare of our students and staff are always our priorities. The District is working closely with the Florida Department of Health in Broward County regarding the case of measles at Manatee Bay Elementary School."

"The school's leadership is also in communication with families regarding the situation and taking all necessary precautions in conjunction with the health department's guidance."

According to a county vaccine study, Manatee Bay Elementary's vaccination rate is 89.31%.

According to Broward County Public Schools data for this academic year, 23 schools at the kindergarten level fall below 80% of fully vaccinated students. Homeschooling, charter, and private schools rank in the bottom nine out of 165 on the list.

Manatee Bay Elementary is located at 19200 Manatee Isles Dr, in Weston.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.