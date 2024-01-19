Cargo plane experiences engine malfunction in South Florida skies, safely lands at Miami International Airport

MIAMI — A cargo plane safely landed at Miami International Airport late Thursday night after an engine malfunction occurred shortly after takeoff.

According to Atlas Air Worldwide, the airline to which the plane belonged to, landed safely after experiencing an engine malfunction soon after departure from MIA. Miami-Dade Aviation told CBS News Miami that the plane landed back at the airport around 11:03 p.m.

Video provided by ONLY in DADE showed the plane flying in Miami airspace with what appeared to be a "trail of sparks" as it was descending.

Atlas Air told CBS News Miami that the crew followed all standard operating procedures to make sure the aircraft landed safely. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, nobody was injured during the engine malfunction and nobody was transported to the hospital.

"At Atlas, safety is always a top priority and we will be conducting a thorough inspection to determine the cause," a spokesperson with the airline stated.