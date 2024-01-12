Car plunged into Turnpike retention pond in North Lauderdale, driver killed

FORT LAUDERDALE - A man died after he drove off a Turnpike ramp in North Lauderdale and ended up in a retention pond.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was in a Hyundai Sonata on the southbound ramp from the Turnpike to Commercial Boulevard and failed to navigate the turn.

As the roadway began to curve west, he continued going. He then crossed the median, hit a sign, and went uphill over an embankment. The car then went airborne, traveled over the entrance ramp lane and shoulder, and landed in a retention pond.

The car sank into the pond. Police divers were called in and were able to retrieve the man's body from the car. The FHP has not released his name because his family had not been notified.