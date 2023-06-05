Car found submerged in North Lauderdale canal

NORTH LAUDERDALE -- A car was found submerged underwater in a North Lauderdale canal on Monday.

The North Lauderdale Fire Department is responding to the area of West McNab Road and Southwest 71st Ave where a passerby spotted the back of a car in the nearby canal, according to North Lauderdale City Manager Michael Sargis.

Upon arrival, officials found the car in the water. Sargis told CBS News Miami it is unknown how long the vehicle has been submerged and they are awaiting the dive department to respond.

No further information was provided at this time as officials continue to investigate.