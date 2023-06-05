Watch CBS News
Car found submerged in North Lauderdale canal

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Car discovered in North Lauderdale canal
Car discovered in North Lauderdale canal 00:19

NORTH LAUDERDALE -- A car was found submerged underwater in a North Lauderdale canal on Monday.

North Lauderdale Fire Department is responding to a submerged car found in a local canal on Monday. North Lauderdale Fire Department

The North Lauderdale Fire Department is responding to the area of West McNab Road and Southwest 71st Ave where a passerby spotted the back of a car in the nearby canal, according to North Lauderdale City Manager Michael Sargis.

Upon arrival, officials found the car in the water. Sargis told CBS News Miami it is unknown how long the vehicle has been submerged and they are awaiting the dive department to respond.

No further information was provided at this time as officials continue to investigate.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 11:56 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

